Drinkers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to follow social distancing guidelines at all times.

The plea comes as warm weather over the weekend is expected to see more people heading out to beer gardens.

But Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire County Council said a coronavirus outbreak linked to a pub in Stone showed why people across the region still needed to follow the appropriate guidance.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

“We are all indebted to the many who have sacrificed a great deal to reduce the infection rate during the first phase of the pandemic. “COVID-19 hasn’t gone away and we need to stay alert and follow social distancing and hygiene guidance, or we risk more people catching this potentially fatal virus. “Pubs and bars are expected to have a whole series of measures in place to keep staff and visitors safe, but it’s also up to customers to look around them and do the right thing to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Counci

People have been allowed back into pubs and bars since 4th July.

But visitors need to give their details on arrival for any subsequent track and trace requirements in the event of an outbreak.

Superintendent Tom Chisholm, head of neighbourhood policing, said: