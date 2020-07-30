Don’t miss out!
Lichfield’s MP says the council can be “proud” of their efforts to reopen local leisure centres.
Burntwood Leisure Centre has reopened following the COVID-19 closure, but Friary Grange Leisure Centre is likely to remain closed until October.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said that he would like to see all leisure facilities open, but said Lichfield District Council was ahead of the national picture.
“Across the country, only 20% of council-run sports centres are open.
“Lichfield District Council have fifty percent – they can be proud of that.
“But of course, we need to have Lichfield’s Friary Grange open too as well as the Leisure Centre in Burntwood.
“My aspiration, however, is for Lichfield to have as up to date a facility as the one Burntwood enjoys and I know the council are exploring these possibilities.
“I will do all I can to assist with any funding bids to keep Friary Grange open in the interim until a more modern facility can be opened.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant’s comments come after he received a response from sports minister Nigel Huddleston over concerns about funding for leisure centres.
“Sports and physical activity facilities play a crucial role in supporting adults and children to be active.
“Outdoor swimming pools have been able to open from 11th July, and from 25th July indoor gyms, leisure centres – including sports halls – and swimming pools in England should be able to reopen.
“These facilities will be able to offer on-site services to customers, provided they are COVID-secure and follow Government guidance.
“Sport England have announced a £195million package of support to help community clubs through this crisis.
“It recently boosted its Community Emergency Fund by a further £15million to meet the demand, taking the total up to £210million.
“The income scheme announced by the Secretary of State for Local Government aims to support local authorities who have incurred irrecoverable loss of income from sales, fees and charge which they had reasonably budgeted for.
“Further guidance will follow on the principle of the scheme.”Sports minister Nigel Huddleston
So 20% of sports facilities are open across the country. Because our district has two facilities and one is open that means we score 50%? This, according to our Mps. calculations puts us well above par.
Michael I don’t know what university you went to but you have good grounds for asking for your money back.
The Minister more or less said – no new money for Lichfield District Council.
Philip: If the maths are wrong, I’ll have to get my money back from several of them then. Michael
(The full list can be found on Wiki)
