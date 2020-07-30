Friary Grange Leisure Centre

Lichfield’s MP says the council can be “proud” of their efforts to reopen local leisure centres.

Burntwood Leisure Centre has reopened following the COVID-19 closure, but Friary Grange Leisure Centre is likely to remain closed until October.

Michael Fabricant

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said that he would like to see all leisure facilities open, but said Lichfield District Council was ahead of the national picture.

“Across the country, only 20% of council-run sports centres are open. “Lichfield District Council have fifty percent – they can be proud of that. “But of course, we need to have Lichfield’s Friary Grange open too as well as the Leisure Centre in Burntwood. “My aspiration, however, is for Lichfield to have as up to date a facility as the one Burntwood enjoys and I know the council are exploring these possibilities. “I will do all I can to assist with any funding bids to keep Friary Grange open in the interim until a more modern facility can be opened.” Michael Fabricant MP

Burntwood Leisure Centre

Mr Fabricant’s comments come after he received a response from sports minister Nigel Huddleston over concerns about funding for leisure centres.