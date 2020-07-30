Don’t miss out!
Outdoor gym equipment in Lichfield is sparkling again thanks to the efforts of a team of volunteers.
The group from Lichfield St Chad Rotary Club got their cleaning equipment out to help ensure the Stowe Fields facility was in tip top condition as it reopened after the coronavirus lockdown.
A spokesperson said:
“Since it opened in 2011 the outdoor gym has been widely used by the public.
“Unfortunately, when lockdown was introduced in March the gym was taken out of service and fenced off.
“But with lockdown now lifted the gym is open for public use once again – but a member of Lichfield St Chad Rotary noticed that the equipment was looking and dirty after nine years of use.
“So seven members of Lichfield St Chad Rotary, armed with cleaning materials, spent time giving it a thorough clean up.”