The Lichfield St Chad Rotary Club volunteers cleaning the outdoor gym equipment. Picture: Robert Yardley

Outdoor gym equipment in Lichfield is sparkling again thanks to the efforts of a team of volunteers.

The group from Lichfield St Chad Rotary Club got their cleaning equipment out to help ensure the Stowe Fields facility was in tip top condition as it reopened after the coronavirus lockdown.

A spokesperson said:

The Lichfield St Chad Rotary Club volunteers cleaning the outdoor gym equipment. Picture: Robert Yardley