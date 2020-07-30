Don’t miss out!
A set of Pokemon cards has sold for £25,000 at an auction in Lichfield.
A bidder in China saw off rivals from around the world in the sale at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.
The complete base set of the first edition Shadowless Pokemon cards were in an original binder with the Gotta catch ’em all slogan on the cover.
“The set generated a huge amount of interest internationally, nationally and locally and finally sold on the day for £25,000 to a bidder from China.
“It is an excellent result and we are very pleased the auction was such an all-round success.”Richard Winterton