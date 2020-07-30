Don’t miss out!

Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to share your email address with us and Mailchimp. Privacy policy.

Some of the Pokemon cards in the collection

A set of Pokemon cards has sold for £25,000 at an auction in Lichfield.

Nominations close on 26th August, get yours in now!

A bidder in China saw off rivals from around the world in the sale at Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

The complete base set of the first edition Shadowless Pokemon cards were in an original binder with the Gotta catch ’em all slogan on the cover.

“The set generated a huge amount of interest internationally, nationally and locally and finally sold on the day for £25,000 to a bidder from China.

“It is an excellent result and we are very pleased the auction was such an all-round success.”

Richard Winterton

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *