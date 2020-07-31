A regional business chief say a “rapid improvement” is needed in the way the Government communicates changes to coronavirus restrictions.

The call comes after Boris Johnson today (31st July) announced a delay in the reopening of some businesses.

The Prime Minister said the nation “must squeeze the brake pedal” to keep COVID-19 under control.

But Paul Faulkner, chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerces, said firms needed more notice of changes.

