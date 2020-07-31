Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A regional business chief say a “rapid improvement” is needed in the way the Government communicates changes to coronavirus restrictions.
The call comes after Boris Johnson today (31st July) announced a delay in the reopening of some businesses.
The Prime Minister said the nation “must squeeze the brake pedal” to keep COVID-19 under control.
But Paul Faulkner, chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerces, said firms needed more notice of changes.
“Ensuring there is no second peak or second national lockdown is critical for businesses. But so too is the need for a rapid improvement in Government communication.
“One day’s notice on a huge change in guidance for those businesses due to reopen tomorrow and communication of local lockdown measures via Twitter late in the evening are not effective ways of engaging businesses.
“In order to enforce government guidance, businesses need clear messaging and time to understand and apply it.
“This also reinforces the need for a more nuanced approach to government support for businesses including sector-specific support and ongoing access to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme for those businesses most impacted by ongoing measures and local lockdowns.”Paul Faulkner