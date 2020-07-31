The Space scheme for young people in Lichfield and Burntwood is preparing for blast off after a redesign of the initiative due to the coronavirus crisis.

The initiative was relaunched in 2015 and offers activities during the school summer holidays.

The 2020 Space scheme will start on 3rd August and run until October half term.

More than 38,000 people took part last year and, while the COVID-19 crisis means fewer are expected to take this time around, Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis said he hoped young people would still be able to get involved.

“Since we brought the Space scheme back in 2015 over 112,000 attendances have been recorded for young people between the ages of 8 and 17. “These numbers show how important Space is to young people and families across Staffordshire but due to the coronavirus pandemic the Space programme will look very different this year. “Space 2020 will provide a reduced amount of outdoor activities and run over a different time period to normal with activities beginning in early August and running until the end of October half term. “The positive activities that Space provides are needed now more than ever before and I’m thankful that my office, activity providers and local authorities have worked incredibly hard to ensure that all procedures are in place in line with Government COVID-19 Guidance. “Now is the time to give something back to our young people after what has been an incredibly difficult time for us all. Let’s all stay safe but get out there and have some fun.” Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis

Details of activities including how to book and guidance around COVID-19 will be available on the Space website.