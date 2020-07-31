People in Burntwood are being invited to help shape future developments in the town.

Burntwood Town Council is looking for community representatives to join a planning advisory group.

Members would take part in a “forum for analysis and discussion” of local planning issues.

The Old Mining College Centre, home of Burntwood Town Council

A spokesperson for Burntwood Town Council said:

“Planning and wider environmental issues are both matters that can impact on the community and often generate a great deal of comment. “Although Burntwood Town Council is not the local planning authority, it does have the statutory right to be consulted on planning applications and the Neighbourhood Plan must be considered in any planning decisions. “It is important that the town council offers a Burntwood perspective in district and county wide strategic policies and reviews.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

The group is made up of six councillors and five community representatives.

“The group is tasked with gathering information and opinion on key matters such as the Local Plan Review, the Community Infrastructure Levy and any emerging infrastructure projects. “The community representatives must be nominated from formally constituted groups to help ensure accountability. “There will be one representative for each of the following interests within the Parish of Burntwood – business, environment, community, older people and younger people.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

Applicants must secure the nomination of their organisations before submitting them by 30th September. Forms can be downloaded here.