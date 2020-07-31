Pavement trading licence fees are being waived by Lichfield District Council.

The local authority says it is making the move in a bid to help local businesses bounce back from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Legislation has allowed the council to introduce a new process that will make it easier for businesses to apply to have tables and chairs outside their premises.

Licensing fees will also be waived as part of the move for businesses serving food and drink outdoors.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health, said:

“We want to do all we can to help businesses across the district to successfully recover from the challenges faced during these difficult times. “On top of being free, the revised process will make it simpler and faster for businesses to apply for outdoor space on the pavement. “This will help them to attract more customers who wish to enjoy the wonderful array of food and drink options available throughout our district.” Cllr Angela Lax

The move is the latest step to support local traders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council has already temporarily suspended on street disabled parking bays in Lichfield city centre in a bid to allow for more social distancing outside premises.

Businesses can find out how to apply for a pavement trading licence at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/pavementlicence.