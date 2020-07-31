A Lichfield retailer says it is trialling self-service tills for the first time at a store in Fradley.

Central England Co-op, which operates 260 outlets across the UK, has installed two self-scan checkouts as part of a trial to see if they could be rolled out across other outlets.

The self-scan checkout at Central England Co-op

Mark Swaffar, IT Project Delivery Manager, said the project had already been given a positive reception.

“We are delighted to be underway with our self-scan trial in Fradley with two units.

“It is early days but we have had great feedback from customers and colleagues and will be working closely with them over the coming months to get their feedback. “The idea behind trialling technology like self-scan is that we want to meet the expectations of our customers and ensure they have the best shopping experience possible. “In Fradley, customers now have the option of traditional till points and self-scan and so far the reaction has been brilliant. “We are proud of how the trial is going so far, look forward to receiving more feedback and cannot wait to see what it means for the future shopping experience in more of our stores in the coming weeks, months and years.” Mark Swaffar, Central England Co-op

Tom Parker, Fradley store manager, added: