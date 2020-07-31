Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Health bosses in Staffordshire are urging Lichfield and Burntwood residents to make sure residents to make sure they follow new coronavirus guidance on self-isolation.
The Government has confirmed that people displaying COVID-19 symptoms will now need to self-isolate for ten days.
The figure had previously been seven days.
Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care said:
“From now on anyone who shows symptoms such as a new continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss of taste or smell, should self-isolate for 10 days.
“We’re learning about this virus all the time and evidence shows there is a possibility that some people can still be infectious between seven and nine days of falling ill.
“We’ve already seen in Staffordshire that relaxed vigilance about hygiene and social distancing can lead to more transmissions and I would urge anyone who thinks they are ill to follow the guidance.”Dr Richard Harling