Chasewater

Two men have had to be pulled from the water after getting into difficulty in Chasewater.

Police say the incident happened earlier today (31st July) at the popular beauty spot.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“One of the men got into difficulty and his friend went in the water to pull him to safety, but got into difficulty himself. “They had to be pulled from the water by members of the public.” PCSO Leon Worden

Police are reminding people not to be tempted to take a dip during the warm weather.