Two men have had to be pulled from the water after getting into difficulty in Chasewater.
Police say the incident happened earlier today (31st July) at the popular beauty spot.
PCSO Leon Worden said:
“One of the men got into difficulty and his friend went in the water to pull him to safety, but got into difficulty himself.
“They had to be pulled from the water by members of the public.”PCSO Leon Worden
Police are reminding people not to be tempted to take a dip during the warm weather.
“There is no public swimming permitted in the water at Chasewater.
“The water is very deep and there are no lifeguards on duty.
“We’d ask people to please speak with members of their family and friends to remind them of the no swimming restriction.”PCSO Leon Worden