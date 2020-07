The photographers from Lichfield Camera Club have been battling it out once again in the latest round of their weekly competition.

Since the coronavirus crisis curtailed regular activities, the club have launched the contest for members.

The winners this week are:

Darron Matthews

Tulips in the Sun – Liz Thomas

The Tainted Pond – Tim Wayne

The Great Ridge Mam Tor – Joe Anderso

Rudbekias – Sandra Morgan

Strike A Pose – Debra Dingley

Pollen Station – Carole Tew

Pebble causeway – On the Larapinta Trail in central Australia – David Eaton

On the Larapinta Trail in central Australia – David Keith Jones

To view all entries in the Lichfield Camera Club leagues visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.