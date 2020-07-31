People in Burntwood are being urged to be on their guard after a burglary in the town.

A property on Sunnymead Road was targeted at around 11pm on 29th July.

PCSO Leon Worden, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The offenders are believed to have gained access by smashing a window at the rear of the property.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0803 of 29/07/2020.