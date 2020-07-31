Don’t miss out!
People in Burntwood are being urged to be on their guard after a burglary in the town.
A property on Sunnymead Road was targeted at around 11pm on 29th July.
PCSO Leon Worden, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“The offenders are believed to have gained access by smashing a window at the rear of the property.”PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0803 of 29/07/2020.