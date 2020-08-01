A fund has launched to support education and welfare projects in Burntwood.

The Better Burntwood Fund was confirmed at a recent meeting of Burntwood Town Council.

The money will offer up to £500 for local groups providing activities and up to £5,000 for third sector organisations providing services.

It will also offer funding to address emergency household needs.

Cllr Darren Ennis said:

“I am ever so proud to announce this starting and will encourage everyone to share this news and for community groups and those in need to apply.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council

The deadline for applications is 30th September. For more details visit the town council website.

The council has also confirmed the Stephen Sutton Bursary will return, with applications accepted until 30th November.