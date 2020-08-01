Don’t miss out!
Train passengers in Lichfield travelling to and from London are being warned of delays due to emergency engineering work.
Network Rail will be repairing overhead power lines in the capital meaning disruption to West Coast Main Line services in and out of Euston tonight (1st August) and tomorrow morning.
A spokesman for London Northwestern Railway said:
“There is significant damage to overhead electric wires.
“This severely restricts the train services we can run later today and will affect Sunday morning travel too.
“We have arranged rail replacement transport where possible and ticket acceptance with other train operators.
“We will do all we can to keep people moving but we have limited capacity and there will be disruption.
“We encourage anyone delayed by 15 minutes or more to claim compensation. Details can be found on our website.”London Northwestern Railway spokesperson