Thieves have stolen a vehicle from outside a house in Little Aston.

The black Range Rover Sport was taken fro Newick Avenue between 11pm and 11.30pn on Friday (31st July).

The vehicle – which has a registration beginning P1U – was taken fro the driveway at the front of a house.

Anyone with information can contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 311 of 31/07/20.