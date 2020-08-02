Don’t miss out!
Members of a Burntwood community group say they hope to be included in a representative panel to help shape the future of the town.
Applications are being accepted for Burntwood Town Council’s planning advisory group.
The panel will be a “forum for analysis and discussion” of proposals about future developments.
David Rathband, from Burntwood Action Group, said the organisation had already submitted an application to join the panel.
“On 3rd March we submitted a nomination to Burntwood Town Council for our secretary to take a position on the Planning Advisory Group.
“On 16th March we received a formal acknowledgement of our application – but we are still waiting to hear if we have been accepted.”David Rathband, Burntwood Action Group
Mr Rathband said more than a decade of community action meant the group should have a role to play in decision making.
“Over the past 11 years Burntwood Action Group has received a great deal of community support for our efforts to protect local green belt, prioritise development on previously used land and produce plans for the development of a more coherent, pedestrian and cyclist friendly town centre.
“With our continued growth of members and followers, our proven track record of galvanising and working for our local communIties, we sincerely hope that Burntwood Town Council recognise that Burntwood Action Group are ideally placed to represent the views of many residents and businesses.
“We eagerly await a positive notification of our application.”David Rathband, Burntwood Action Group