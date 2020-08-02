Members of a Burntwood community group say they hope to be included in a representative panel to help shape the future of the town.

Applications are being accepted for Burntwood Town Council’s planning advisory group.

The panel will be a “forum for analysis and discussion” of proposals about future developments.

David Rathband, from Burntwood Action Group, said the organisation had already submitted an application to join the panel.

“On 3rd March we submitted a nomination to Burntwood Town Council for our secretary to take a position on the Planning Advisory Group. “On 16th March we received a formal acknowledgement of our application – but we are still waiting to hear if we have been accepted.” David Rathband, Burntwood Action Group

Mr Rathband said more than a decade of community action meant the group should have a role to play in decision making.