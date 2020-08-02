People need to co-operate with pubs to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Lichfield MP says.

Michael Fabricant’s comments come following an outbreak in Stone.

The Conservative MP said the systems brought in to identify potential outbreaks needed people to ensure they were providing accurate data when visiting bars.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 in Stone at the the Crown and Anchor pub highlights the importance of track and trace. “Despite several hundred people visiting on the 16th, 17th and 18th July, it seems the number of names on the register was just in single figures. “That is startling and makes track and trace very difficult when time is of the essence.” Michael Fabricant MP

The Conservative MP said landlords and drinkers needed to take responsibility for ensuring any outbreak could be managed quickly.