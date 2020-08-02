Don’t miss out!
People need to co-operate with pubs to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, Lichfield MP says.
Michael Fabricant’s comments come following an outbreak in Stone.
The Conservative MP said the systems brought in to identify potential outbreaks needed people to ensure they were providing accurate data when visiting bars.
“The outbreak of COVID-19 in Stone at the the Crown and Anchor pub highlights the importance of track and trace.
“Despite several hundred people visiting on the 16th, 17th and 18th July, it seems the number of names on the register was just in single figures.
“That is startling and makes track and trace very difficult when time is of the essence.”Michael Fabricant MP
The Conservative MP said landlords and drinkers needed to take responsibility for ensuring any outbreak could be managed quickly.
“Visiting pubs in Lichfield, I have been impressed with the systems put in place particularly by the larger chains and some privately owned pubs.
“But anecdotal evidence is that some rural pubs are not as thorough.
“It is important for the safety of others that publicans keep an effective and comprehensive contacts register and that all customers cooperate with the measures in place – it is the law.
“If these rules continue to be flouted, I shall be asking for stiffer penalties in Pariament. It is no good blaming track and trace if the data is not there in the first place.”Michael Fabricant MP