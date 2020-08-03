Two Lichfield firms have hosted an online webinar to help other companies prepare for life after lockdown.

Dains Accountants and Keelys Solicitors used the session to discuss the tax and legal implications of workforce management.

Attended by professionals from across the UK, the webinar saw Dains’ employment services senior manager James Hunt provide an insight into changes to the Job Retention Scheme and the furlough claims process.

Paul Roberts, head of employment Law at Keelys Solicitors, also addressed the subject of employment law challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dains’ managing partner Richard McNeilly said:

“As we enter the next phase of the pandemic, it’s crucial that businesses plan ahead and managing employees and workforces will be an essential part of that process. “The Job Retention Scheme continues to evolve and this was an opportunity to update businesses on different elements of the scheme such as ‘flexible furlough’ and the Job Retention Bonus Scheme which can help businesses to retain staff permanently. “In what is a complex scheme, businesses can receive support to make sure their furlough calculations and claims are correct. “With many firms facing the prospect of redundancies, Paul provided a very useful insight into the redundancy process and some of the different options which businesses could consider to mitigate redundancies.” Richard McNeilly

For more information and to view the webinar in full click here.