Lichfield’s MP has criticised “fake outrage” amongst Members of Parliament over the decision not to name or suspend a Conservative MP accused of rape – insisting most did not vote against laws on the issue.

Reports over the weekend revealed that a Tory MP had been arrested in connection with an alleged rape.

However, the identity of the elected representative accused has not been revealed.

Michael Fabricant

But Michael Fabricant, MP for Lichfield, said the rules meaning anonymity would be granted were voted on in Parliament by many of those unhappy with the decision.

“In 2016, a law was passed saying that if an MP is arrested, he or she cannot be named unless charged with a crime – nor can they be suspended because they’d then be named or identified. “Only one MP voted against. “This is a load of fake outrage from MPs who did not vote against the 2016 rule. “In this country, you are innocent until proven guilty. “Needless to say – but I will – Jess Phillips screaming for the MP to be named and suspended did not vote against the legislation.” Michael Fabricant MP

But Labour MP Mrs Phillips said Mr Fabricant was wrong in his interpretation of the 2016 vote – and accused him of using “sexist language” in the comments made on social media.