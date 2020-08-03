Don’t miss out!
Lichfield’s MP has criticised “fake outrage” amongst Members of Parliament over the decision not to name or suspend a Conservative MP accused of rape – insisting most did not vote against laws on the issue.
Reports over the weekend revealed that a Tory MP had been arrested in connection with an alleged rape.
However, the identity of the elected representative accused has not been revealed.
But Michael Fabricant, MP for Lichfield, said the rules meaning anonymity would be granted were voted on in Parliament by many of those unhappy with the decision.
“In 2016, a law was passed saying that if an MP is arrested, he or she cannot be named unless charged with a crime – nor can they be suspended because they’d then be named or identified.
“Only one MP voted against.
“This is a load of fake outrage from MPs who did not vote against the 2016 rule.
“In this country, you are innocent until proven guilty.
“Needless to say – but I will – Jess Phillips screaming for the MP to be named and suspended did not vote against the legislation.”Michael Fabricant MP
But Labour MP Mrs Phillips said Mr Fabricant was wrong in his interpretation of the 2016 vote – and accused him of using “sexist language” in the comments made on social media.
“You have completely and utterly misunderstood that legislation.
“Charlie Elphick was named by the Conservative chief whip, so maybe take that up with him because by your account he broke the law.
“And mind your sexist language.”Jess Phillips MP
There is a very real possibility that if this MP is identified – by being suspended – that the name of his alleged victim will become known, or at least widely guessed at, so there may be a perfectly good reason for not doing so.
Nevertheless, it is becoming a bit tiresome of Mr Fabricant to claim everything with which he disagrees is ‘fake outrage’. Some of it is very real. I am still fuming over the Cummings saga.
What is it with Fabbo and his takeover of Lichfield Live? Not only do we have to put up with his picture several times but his vacuous and snarky comments on stuff that is not really his job. At least we know it’s not him, since no PM made him a minister.
Ah, Mr Fabricant, you over-privilege sausage. You never fail to disappoint, do you?
Then again, this is Lichfield. Our MP could run naked through the streets shouting whatever he wanted and we’d still vote Conservative.
Tory party is showing more and more its true colours. Not blue, not patriotic, far from it.
Imagine if this were a Labour/ Lib Dem/ SNP politician, etc. Tories would be all over this.
If anyone else was arrested and bailed pending investigation in any other role; teaching, nursing, banking, anything, they’d be suspended on full pay pending outcomes.
Tories are losing their own voters due to their inept govt and this just another example. This isn’t ‘faux outrage’, it’s real people being angry.
Cliff Richard didn’t have the same rules applied did he, for example…
I think the more pressing issue is the length of time it has taken for the Conservative Party to acknowledge a complaint. Latest reports suggest an initial complaint was levelled against the MP 4 months ago and seemingly nothing has happened. It took the launch of a criminal investigation to stir the party into action, but even then it has chosen to close ranks.
Compare the decision to withdraw the whip from Conservative MP Julian Lewis with the inaction against a fellow MP who faces very serious criminal allegations.
Within hours of Mr Lewis leapfrogging the PM’s favoured choice for chairman of the intelligence committee (the inept Chris Grayling would have been a catastrophe, whilst Mr Lewis seems a more stable choice) he was unceremoniously dumped by his own party.
This is not the actions of a Conservative Party that I have supported for almost 4 decades. It is yet another worrying example of a party that is being run for the benefit of a select few, not the country as a whole.
Mr Fabricant’s comments on this and other recent issues are also part of a worrying decline in his local standing amongst those of us who have supported him wholeheartedly in successive elections.
