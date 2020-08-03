Lichfield Food Festival

Organisers say they have had to postpone the 2020 Lichfield Food Festival.

They say restrictions on mass gatherings caused by the coronavirus crisis has forced the cancellation of the event.

A spokesperson said they had exhausted all avenues in an attempt to get the festival to go ahead.

“For the last couple of months we’ve all attempted to try and change how the festival would have been in order to still be able to take place in the city, creating an event that allowed for social distancing. “But after reviewing the Government guidelines about mass gatherings and the increase in confirmed cases, we have no alternative but to make the hardest decision ever and postpone the 2020 Lichfield Food Festival.” Lichfield Food Festival spokesperson