A range of activities are taking place in Lichfield and Burntwood as part of the revamped Space programme.

Lichfield District Council will be hosting some of the sessions during the summer holiday initiative.

Foot golf at Beacon Park

Youngsters aged 8 to 17 will be able to take part in activities at Beacon Park, Shortbutts Park, Chase Terrace Park, Redwood Park and Cherry Close.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for leisure, parks and waste, said:

“After so much time cooped up at home, it’s wonderful to see activities for young people taking place this summer holiday. “They offer great opportunities to burn off some energy and socialise in a safe environment. “The sessions are outdoors to allow for social distancing and all the equipment will be cleaned before and after use. On top of a drink, we’re asking participants to bring hand gel with them so they can sanitise their hands after using equipment. “There are limited numbers at the sessions, so make sure you book in your child’s slot to avoid disappointment.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Details on the first few weeks of activities – which include cricket, foot and disc golf, tennis, fitness and basketball – are available at www.activelichfield.co.uk/holidayfun.