A retailer has confirmed it will not be reopening a store in Lichfield which shut due to the coronavirus crisis.
The Thorntons outlet at the Three Spires Shopping Centre is one of 23 sites across the country which will remain permanently closed.
It follows a decision by fellow city centre trader the Ultimate Vegan Cafe not to reopen.
A spokesperson for Thorntons said:
“Like many other high-street brands, we have been operating in a tough and challenging external environment.
“This is due to changing customer habits, the decline of the high street and more recently, the impact of COVID-19.
“We must ensure we have a store estate that meets the changing customer needs and operates as a commercially viable retail business.
“As a retailer that has been part of the UK retail footprint for over a century, we continuously review our store estate, store locations and our infrastructure to ensure it is fit for current and future customers.
“This includes reviewing a variety of different store variables such as formats, locations, refurbishments and where necessary closures.
“As a result of our most recent store estate review and our re-opening strategy, we have taken the difficult decision not to re-open 23 of our stores.”Thorntons spokesperson
“The decline of the high street”, says a major retailer. Time to rethink the rates charged to the shops that continue to struggle on.
