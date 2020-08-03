Work is due to begin in the coming weeks on a £3million revamp of a Lichfield supermarket.

Changes at Central England Co-op store at Boley Park will include a new store, an improved petrol station, a new gym location and two more retail units.

An artist’s impression of the new site at Boley Park

Bosses say the new store will include eco-friendly fridges and lighting, a phone charging area, customer seating and self-scan checkouts.

It will also feature coronavirus safety measures such as a one-way system, plastic screens and social distancing markers.

Store manager Matt Simpson, said:

“We are delighted to see work soon get under way for the transformation of our store. “Colleagues, customers and members are already excited about the amazing changes we have planned and we all cannot wait to see the improved shopping and working environment for everyone. “There will unfortunately be some disruption while the works take place but we will be open throughout and we will keep everyone up to date with the latest news via in store messaging, posters and local media announcements. “Central England Co-op, which has its head office in the city, is proud to call Lichfield its home and this transformation showcases our desire to invest in the local area with a new, vibrant and modern shopping experience.” Matt Simpson, Central England Co-op

The new car park layout will feature wider bays and improved lighting, along with a new car wash, a bike repair station and electric charging points for cars.

The exterior of the store will also be completely overhauled and will feature a mural created by local schoolchildren.

The new-look store is due to open in November, with work then beginning on the additional gym and retail units.