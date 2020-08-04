Highways chiefs say temporary improvements in Lichfield will make it easier for walking, cycling and social distancing.

The section of Greenhill where temporary pavement widening will take place. Picture: Google Streetview

Work is set to begin this month on widening of the footpath on Greenhill between the George Lane junction and Greenhill Mews, along with widening of the path on Conduit Street.

There will also be an extension of the 20mph zone along St John’s Street and The Friary, along with the widening of pavements and alterations to street furniture.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“In the short term these temporary improvements will make it easier for people to get around safely to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. “But, longer term it will all help to improve people’s health and wellbeing, combat climate change, reduce air pollution and improve people’s access to jobs and education. “More people have been walking or cycling as a result of the coronavirus crisis and we want to see this continue as life starts to get back to normal. “These temporary improvements, along with future schemes outlined in our local plan to improve sustainable transport will all help build on this success.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The measures are the latest step to improve social distancing in the city centre.

Lichfield District Council has previously made the decision to suspend all on-street city centre disabled parking bays until October.