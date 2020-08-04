A laptop and printer have been stolen by burglars in Burntwood.

They were taken after the raid on a property on Bleak House Drive yesterday (3rd August).

Police say the incident is believed to have happened at some point “in the last few days”.

A silver HP PAV 15FHD laptop and Cannon I10 bubble jet printer in a black case were taken, along with a large bag of tools.

Anyone with information can contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 0303 of 03/08/2020.