Don’t miss out!

Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to share your email address with us and Mailchimp. Privacy policy.

A laptop and printer have been stolen by burglars in Burntwood.

They were taken after the raid on a property on Bleak House Drive yesterday (3rd August).

Nominations close on 26th August, get yours in now!

Police say the incident is believed to have happened at some point “in the last few days”.

A silver HP PAV 15FHD laptop and Cannon I10 bubble jet printer in a black case were taken, along with a large bag of tools.

Anyone with information can contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 0303 of 03/08/2020. 

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *