A laptop and printer have been stolen by burglars in Burntwood.
They were taken after the raid on a property on Bleak House Drive yesterday (3rd August).
Police say the incident is believed to have happened at some point “in the last few days”.
A silver HP PAV 15FHD laptop and Cannon I10 bubble jet printer in a black case were taken, along with a large bag of tools.
Anyone with information can contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 0303 of 03/08/2020.