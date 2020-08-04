Drayton Manor Theme Park

The leader of Staffordshire County Council says he is “delighted” after jobs were saved at a local theme park.

Drayton Manor Park was bought by the Looping Group after flooding and the impact of the coronavirus hampered the family-owned attraction in 2020.

Around 600 jobs have been saved following the purchase by the owners of West Midlands Safari Park.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“I am delighted to hear that new buyers for Drayton Manor have been secured – this is great news for the theme park, visitors and, of course, all their staff. “The park was founded by the Bryan family and I am particularly pleased to see they will continue to play an active role in its management, with William Bryan retaining his role as managing director. “The theme park is very much a jewel in Staffordshire’s tourism crown and we look forward to working closely with the new owners and hearing more detail about their ambitious plans for the park’s future.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The business was bought in a pre-pack administration deal which saw the theme park acquired by the new owners while retaining the existing workforce

Laurent Bruloy, CEO and co-founder of Looping Group, said: