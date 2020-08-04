The “new normal” for holidays will be discussed by industry experts at an online event hosted by a Lichfield travel agent.

RB Collection will welcome a hotelier from Madeira, a travel journalist and a representative from a holiday company who are operating flights to Greece.

Nathan Collins, joint managing director at RB Collection, said the session at 6pm on Thursday (6th August) would give people a glimpse into changes in the travel industry in the wake of coronavirus.

“Getting used to the new normal in travel will no doubt help when you are ready to book your next holiday. “We’ve seen an increased demand for trips at the end of the summer and into the autumn, so we are here to explain what you can expect regarding safety and also ensuring you enjoy your next holiday with us. “It is still a very difficult time, but we see our role to help the people of Lichfield with their travel concerns and ensure they have something to look forward to.” Nathan Collins, RB Collection

People can register to attend via the RB Collection website.