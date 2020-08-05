Don’t miss out!
A burglar has got away with cash and bank cards after a raid on a house in Burntwood.
The incident happened on Henley Close at around 2am yesterday (4th August).
PCSO Leon Worden, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“The resident disturbed the intruder after seeing a torch light at a window and they ran off.
“They didn’t think anything had been taken but believe the intruder did access the property via a ground floor window having discovered a wallet containing cash and cards has gone missing from a bedroom.”PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police
Police say another resident in Chase Road also reported that a man with a torch was looking through windows at around 1.15am on the same day.
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 0125 of 4/8/2020.