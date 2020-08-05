Don’t miss out!
Lichfield’s MP says he welcomes new rules that will require housing developers to provide tree-lined streets when building new homes.
Michael Fabricant was co-sponsor of a presentation of a private Bill on planning reforms.
The Conservative MP backed the proposal by Heywood and Middleton MP Chris Clarkson.
Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for homes, communities and local government said the Tree Lined Streets Bill would help to create more attractive places for people to live.
“The Bill has inspired the Government to propose that all new streets in major developments are lined with trees.
“We want to build more homes – faster – to help the next generation onto the ladder, but also to create places people want to live in and of which we can be proud.
“This means beautiful, green and environmentally sustainable communities, of which trees play an important part.”Robert Jenrick MP
Mr Fabricant, who is vice chair of the Woods and Trees All Party Parliamentary Group and a long standing member of the Woodland Trust, said:
“This is fantastic news – we are lucky in the Lichfield constituency that so many of our new developments are beautifully landscaped with trees incorporated in our streetscapes.
“But this is not the case in all parts of the country. This Bill has helped change the face of Britain for the better.”Michael Fabricant MP
I assume that, given the bonfire of democratic planning law proposed by the Tories (major donors include large building companies), Fabbo is showing us the swath from the Three Tuns to Pipe Hayes that will be built on in the next 5 years (but with trees). As the ‘green belt’ disappears to be replaced with concrete, spare a tear for all those who voted Tory to prevent radical green politics run by dangerous allotment gardeners.
We live in a tree lined street built in the 70s, a short walk from the Cathedral. The trees are now showing a little age and now some occasional maintenance which, of course LDC doesn’t do, so when a little problem becomes a big problem the trees get chopped down and don’t get replaced. Nothing wrong with planting new trees, but look after the older ones too.
Agree John. Hundreds of new houses merging Lichfield and Burntwood together but… “Hey, there’s a few trees so it’s OK”… Um….
