Lichfield’s MP says he welcomes new rules that will require housing developers to provide tree-lined streets when building new homes.

Michael Fabricant was co-sponsor of a presentation of a private Bill on planning reforms.

The Conservative MP backed the proposal by Heywood and Middleton MP Chris Clarkson.

Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for homes, communities and local government said the Tree Lined Streets Bill would help to create more attractive places for people to live.

“The Bill has inspired the Government to propose that all new streets in major developments are lined with trees. “We want to build more homes – faster – to help the next generation onto the ladder, but also to create places people want to live in and of which we can be proud. “This means beautiful, green and environmentally sustainable communities, of which trees play an important part.” Robert Jenrick MP

Michael Fabricant with officials from the Woodland Trust at Pipe Hill Farm

Mr Fabricant, who is vice chair of the Woods and Trees All Party Parliamentary Group and a long standing member of the Woodland Trust, said: