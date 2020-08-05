Live theatre will return to Lichfield with an outdoor performance of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Beacon Park will host the touring production on 28th August.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz cast

A spokesperson for IK Productions said the show would follow current social distancing guidelines.

“Following the announcement that outdoor theatre can resume, we are delighted to take audiences on a magical journey down the yellow brick road to meet The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. “Spaces are limited for social distancing so book now for a fabulous summer adventure.” IK Productions spokesperson

People attending will need to bring their own seating.

Tickets are £12 adults and £10 concessions and can be booked online.