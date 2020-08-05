Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood have been reassured their blue bins will be collected this week after concerns over changes to what can put in them.

Lichfield District Council unveiled changes which would see any recycling bins containing bagged rubbish not being collected after an increase in loads being rejected by waste centres.

But Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for waste, has said the local authority would not penalise people who have already begun filling their blue bins.

Replying to a query from a concerned resident on social media, he said:

“Bins will be emptied this week as we appreciate this collection will have rubbish in prior to the announcement. “However, we would very much appreciate your help and continued support in future to ensure full trucks are not sent to landfill or the incinerator.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The council has also confirmed that clear bags of excess recycling placed next to bins will still be collected as long as the waste is accepted.

More details on the new blue bin restrictions can be found on the Lichfield District Council website.