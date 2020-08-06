An extension could be built at Shenstone Library if plans are approved.

Shenstone Community Library

The community run facility on Main Street is hoping to build a single-storey addition to create a new meeting room.

A statement supporting the planning application said:

“The library has become a very busy social centre for the village, especially since the creation of the cafe and internet stations. “It is used for medical screening sessions and meetings – at the moment these have to be carried out within the general library area. “The new meeting room will provide that privacy.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.