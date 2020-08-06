The pool at Friary Grange Leisure Centre

A community group say a survey shows there is demand for the immediate reopening of Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

Lichfield District Council has opted to keep the city facility shuttered until October following the coronavirus closure.

Users have been forced to seek other leisure options in Burntwood and surrounding areas.

But the Friends of Friary Grange say a poll of users show the need for Lichfield to have a leisure centre open again as soon as possible.

