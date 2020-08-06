Don’t miss out!
A community group say a survey shows there is demand for the immediate reopening of Friary Grange Leisure Centre.
Lichfield District Council has opted to keep the city facility shuttered until October following the coronavirus closure.
Users have been forced to seek other leisure options in Burntwood and surrounding areas.
But the Friends of Friary Grange say a poll of users show the need for Lichfield to have a leisure centre open again as soon as possible.
“The results of this survey represent the views of people who stated they used Friary Grange Leisure Centre prior to closure as a result of COVID-19.
“The results are not intended to be fully representative and we will update the statistics as more responses are received, but what is clear is that there is demand for the centre to be re-opened.
“What is also very clear is that just 15% of users intend to travel to Burntwood while Friary Grange remains closed. This means that any decisions about opening Friary Grange based on demand at Burntwood are questionable at best.
“We urge Lichfield District Council to improve communication with the public.
“This situation needs clarity – will the council listen to the public and open our leisure centre now, and will Cllr Doug Pullen recommit to the council’s pledge to not only keep Friary Grange open, but to build a new, fit for purpose, leisure centre for our city?”Friends of Friary Grange spokesperson