The owner of a Lichfield newspaper has confirmed it will not return after pausing publication earlier this year.

The Lichfield Mercury, which has been publishing for 205 years, has been axed along with three other weekly newspapers, including the Sutton Coldfield Observer, by owner Reach PLC.

It comes after plans were announced to cut 550 staff with the company suffering a loss of advertising revenues due to the coronavirus crisis.

A spokesperson for Reach told Hold The Front Page,

The free model was already challenged before COVID and it would be uneconomic to resume publication of four of the titles we suspended in April Reach PLC spokesperson

News of the closure, which leaves the area without a local paper, will disappoint locals who started a petition calling for the Mercury to return as a paid weekly title, similar to sister publication Tamworth Herald.