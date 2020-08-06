More than 40,000 items have been donated to a summer appeal by a Lichfield retailer to help end holiday hunger.

The Central England Co-op drive runs until September and aims to collect food as well as art and crafts appeal to help keep disadvantaged youngsters fed and entertained during the school holidays.

Donations in the past month have already exceeded last year and have put the appeal on course for a record number of donations.

Hannah Gallimore, the company’s corporate responsibility manager, said:

“The response to our campaign, especially during these uncertain times, has been amazing and is a real credit to all of our customers, members and colleagues. “This first raft of donations will most importantly ensure youngsters continue to be able to eat this summer and also allow them to be entertained and educated along the way. “Thank you but please keep donating so children don’t go hungry. “Our food bank partners are busier than ever and this is why we need you, if you can, to drop an item of two at our collection points in stores this summer and help us make a big and long-lasting impact.” Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op

Items that can be donated include shopping basket staples from tea, sugar and cereals to other essentials such as toiletries and hygiene products. Also, food banks have requested drinks for children, as well as sun cream and after sun.

For the first time this year other items needed include small arts and crafts items such as crayons and paints, as well as school supplies such as pencil cases and stationery.

Donations can be dropped off at stores across the Central England Co-op network.