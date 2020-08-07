Don’t miss out!
Health chiefs are urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood to enjoy the warm weather safely.
With temperatures soaring, residents are being reminded of the risks still posed by COVID-19.
Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care Dr Richard Harling said people needed to avoid crowded places:
“It’s going to be a lovely few days, so the important thing is people are going out in the warm weather, they must ensure they follow national guidance for COVID-19 control, and maintain strict hygiene and social distancing both in pubs and in other outdoor spaces such as parks.
“Pubs and bars are expected to take a series of precautions to keep staff and customers safe, but it’s also up to customers to play their part – if somewhere looks overcrowded and social distancing isn’t being maintained, people shouldn’t be going in.
“We are working hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and people can help taking a few extra precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”Dr Richard Harling