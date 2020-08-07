Health chiefs are urging Lichfield and Burntwood pubs to do their bit to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Licensed premises have been written to about the importance of following national guidelines on hygiene and social distancing measures.

They are also required to keep a record of names and details of all customers and visitors so they can be contacted quickly in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

New regulatory powers granted to councils means they can take action against licensed premises to bring about improvements if public safety is not being protected.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care, said:

“The vast majority of licensees are behaving responsibly and pulling out all the stops to keep their customers and communities safe, and I want to thank them for their continued efforts in this. “However, as we have seen recently, there are some premises that need to do more to follow national guidance on hygiene, social distancing and gathering the contact details of their customers. This is crucial for us – we need to be able to trace people quickly in the event of an outbreak to stop it in its tracks, so the more details we have about who people have potentially been in contact with, the better we can trace them. “But we all need to play our part to stop the spread of the virus, so we’re asking people to check that the guidelines are being followed before they enter any premises. “If they aren’t they maybe need to twice about going in.” Dr Richard Harling

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said it was important that businesses were following the guidelines as customers start to return.