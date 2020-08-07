Don’t miss out!
The mother of a Burntwood schoolgirl says she is overwhelmed after a £50,000 fundraising target was hit.
Florence Seager was diagnosed with scoliosis – known as curvature of the spine – when she was seven.
The condition means the 10-year-old, who is one of triplets, has to wear a back brace for around 23 hours a day.
The NHS surgery available for Florence, who attends Ridgeway Primary School, would involve several procedures and eventual fusion with metal rods.
But mum Corinne says a new option used elsewhere in the world – but not funded by the NHS – would be a better option.
The family have now hit a £50,000 fundraising target after donations flooded in from members of the public.
“We are completely overwhelmed that Florence’s story has touched so many people and we extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shared or donated to her page.
“The response has blown us away.
“We will now look to work with the hospital in Turkey about planning for the surgery.
“We would of course like to stress that we have nothing but praise and admiration for all of the NHS staff who have so far cared for Florence – her care has been exemplary.
“It’s just that the ‘single surgery’ growing option is not available on the NHS, hence us trying to fundraise.”Corinne Seager