The mother of a Burntwood schoolgirl says she is overwhelmed after a £50,000 fundraising target was hit.

Florence Seager was diagnosed with scoliosis – known as curvature of the spine – when she was seven.

Florence Seager

The condition means the 10-year-old, who is one of triplets, has to wear a back brace for around 23 hours a day.

The NHS surgery available for Florence, who attends Ridgeway Primary School, would involve several procedures and eventual fusion with metal rods.

But mum Corinne says a new option used elsewhere in the world – but not funded by the NHS – would be a better option.

The family have now hit a £50,000 fundraising target after donations flooded in from members of the public.