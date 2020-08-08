Three bungalows in Lichfield could be demolished to make way for replacement housing.

The buildings off Burton Road in Streethay sit alongside the new Roman Heights development.

The bungalows earmarked for demolition

But Miller Homes has now applied for planning permission to knock them down and build three new bungalows in their place.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed layout sits on the footprint of the existing bungalows predominantly and provides the same amenity and parking provision. “The appearance of the development provides a significant improvement on the existing bungalows.” Planning statement

Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.