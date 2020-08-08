Don’t miss out!
Police are asking parents to play their part in preventing anti social behaviour in Fradley.
The plea comes after a rise in calls from residents about groups gathering at a lake in the area.
PCSO Rhys Rockley said:
“While at the location they are playing loud music, underage drinking and also reports of cannabis being smoked.
“To make matters more alarming, these young people are also believed to be taking building equipment from the nearby building site and using it as rafts in the lake.
“We cannot express the dangers of open water enoug, let alone with the cocktail of drugs and alcohol.
“We have located the area where they are congregating and working with the parish council and relevant landowners in order to come up with a solution, but the cooperation of parents is key.”PCSO Rhys Rockley