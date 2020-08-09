A fundraising campaign has been launched to help raise money for a new memorial to miners.

Chase Arts for Public Spaces is trying to raise £100,000 to fund the construction at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The scheme – which has the backing of the National Union of Mineworkers – would see a five metre high memorial created.

An artist’s impression of part of the new memorial to miners

Built in Derbyshire stone, it will feature a bronze frieze depicting the history of mining and recognising the contribution of colliers during both world wars.

Mike Mellor, president of Chase Arts for Public Spaces, said:

“During research for these particular projects and from queries received from around the country it appeared many mining areas were without some form of recognition of their mining heritage. “It’s fantastic that the project has finally gained approval. We will now engage in raising the appropriate funds to construct the memorial which will honour the contribution miners have made in service to their country. “We sincerely hope the public approve of our project, particularly those living in areas with a mining heritage, and that they feel able to donate to the project, which will be a fitting legacy to the miners.” Mike Mellor, Chase Arts for Public Spaces

People can donate via the online fundraising page.