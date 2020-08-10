The mum of a schoolgirl who made her lockdown count by raising £1,310 for charity is calling on kids to take part in a new fundraising challenge.

Nine-year-old Evie Deeley, from Armitage, signed up for Miles 4 St Giles and walked, ran, skipped and did cartwheels over 64.8 miles in one month to raise money for St Giles Hospice, which cares for patients and their families living with a terminal illness.

Evie Deeley

Now St Giles is launching a children’s summer holiday version of the virtual event, offering kids a challenge that will keep them active and give them the chance to make a real difference by raising money for the hospice at the same time.

Elinor Eustace, director of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Mini Miles 4 St Giles is open to all children and young people – from tots to teens – and you can make your holiday time really count this year by joining in our challenge from home. “We’re asking you to register and complete seven days of movement this summer, turning your activities into pounds as part of your fundraising target. “You can hop, skip and jump, or bike, scoot and bug hunt – your kind-hearted kids can complete their challenge however they like.” Elinor Eustace

Evie’s mum Liz Whalley said that when the Croft Primary School pupil set her sights on the Miles 4 St Giles 30-mile target in April she quickly decided she wanted to double it – and even refused to ride her bike as that would make clocking up the miles too easy.

“Evie absolutely loved taking part as it gave her a sense of achievement and got us both out in the fresh air, doing exercise. “I’m really proud of her. Usually kids lose their motivation or get bored after a few days but all the way through the month Evie was driving us on. “I would definitely recommend that people encourage their kids to take part in Mini Miles 4 St Giles after watching Evie. “She was so thrilled to be involved and loved reading messages from people on her JustGiving page. “She likes feeling useful and being able to help other people so she got so much out of it.” Liz Whalley

Evie’s great grandma, Margaret Whalley, received respite care at St Giles 18 years ago and her step-mum works at the hospice, so Evie already knew of the good work done there and jumped at the chance to take part.

Liz added:

“As a paramedic I visit St Giles and when we pick up a patient to take them to hospital the staff come out to say goodbye to them. You would think the patient was a member of their own family – it’s so lovely and heart-warming to see. “When my colleagues heard that Evie was raising money for St Giles they all wanted to make a donation and support her because they all know what a fantastic place it is.” Liz Whalley

For more information about Mini Miles 4 St Giles, visit www.stgileshospice.com/minimiles.