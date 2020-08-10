A community hub project launched in Lichfield to help people during the coronavirus is to end.

Lichfield District Council and Central England Co-op teamed up to deliver vital food to vulnerable residenta at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retailer then rolled the scheme out to other areas, eventually supporting more than 1,800 people.

Now, after lockdown measures have been eased, it has been confirmed the community hubs are coming to a close.

However, the retailer says anyone still in need of support can still access it via Central England Co-op’s new call and collect service for its members.

James Knight, the member and community relations officer for Central England Co-op managing the project, said:

“Everyone has worked tirelessly to make sure some of the most vulnerable have never gone without food and essentials. “We have helped 1,830 people since the start of lockdown, providing vital support to our community during these uncertain times. “Thank you to everyone involved in this vital community hub project and for the efforts made to make a real difference during these uncertain times.” James Knight

In Lichfield, the scheme helped 963 people in three months.

James added:

“We do, however, want to stress that if people still do need support we are launching our call and collect service to help those who still need help with their shopping.” James Knight

The service sees members call 0800 0501601 and place their order, their store will then pick and pack the order that day before having it ready to be collected in the afternoon the day after.

The customer or a nominated person will then visit the store and collect the shopping. Payment for the food and essentials will be taken over the phone from the retailer’s head office in Lichfield.

Items available to order include everything from fresh food to cupboard essentials.