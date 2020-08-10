Retailers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to a free virtual workshop exploring the ways they can boost business after the coronavirus shutdown.

The Business Recovery and Performance Growth session will take place virtually via Zoom on 20th August from 6pm to 7pm.

It will be delivered on behalf of Lichfield District Council by The Retail Group, who will provide practical support and ideas to help local shops.

Topics to be covered include changes to customer behaviour, how to expand customer services, and how to attract new customers.

The workshop will also explore opportunities to create impact, improve promotions, and deliver collective activity with neighbouring businesses.

There will also be opportunities to ask questions and get advice and ideas.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said:

“I am pleased we’ve been able to link up with The Retail Group to offer this useful workshop. “It will give our local retailers ideas, advice, and offer the chance to ask questions of experts in the field. “However, places are limited so don’t forget to book your free place as soon as possible.” Cllr Liz Little

For details on how to register to attend the online workshop visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/workshop.