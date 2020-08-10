New signing Joey Butlin struck twice as Chasetown FC beat Heath Hayes 4-0 in pre-season.

The Scholars took the lead after six minutes when an under hit back pass was intercepted by Regan Smith who finished confidently.

The lead was doubled on eight minutes. Oli Hayward headed home a Declan Arber corner with a superb diving effort.

Chasetown made 10 half time changes, with only Curtis Pond retained from the first half.

Josh Cooke almost added a third when he rounded the substitute Hayes keeper but his effort was cleared from inside the six yard box by a retreating defender.

On the hour, Ben Lund’s cut back cross was fired goalwards by Butlin but blocked for a corner.

Butlin made it 3-0 on 75 minutes. Put clean through, his right foot shot got a touch off the keeper but found the back of the Hayes net.

He then added his second in the dying minutes of the game.