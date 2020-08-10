A screen in one of the funeral limousines

A Lichfield funeral business say new safety measures will allow families to travel to services in limousines.

Coronavirus restrictions had previously meant people had to use their own vehicles.

But plastic screens have now been installed by Lichfield-based Central England Co-op Funeralcare, with other measures also being introduced.

Hazel Moss, head of funeral, said:

“As a society, we continue to work with the guidelines issued and operate to a COVID-19 secure environment. “In line with Government advice we will be monitoring the position as the relaxation of controls takes place and we will take a pragmatic view of when and how to re-open our homes to the general public. “We have fitted plastic screens and put in place enhanced safety measures in our limousines so we can offer this service to our families once again. “We are doing this in the interests of keeping everyone safe and well, both for our colleagues and the communities in which we work.” Hazel Moss

Other restrictions include passengers needing to be from the same household and staff not being able to assist people in and out of vehicles.