The British Police Symphony Orchestra performing at the Lichfield Proms

An orchestra may not be able play at the Lichfield Proms this year but they are playing a major part in a national event involving the police, fire and ambulance services.

Emergency services’ teams across the UK will be flashing their blue lights in celebration of the brave men and women who respond to 999 calls and who have been injured in the line of duty.

And the British Police Symphony Orchestra has this week released a film of its virtual recording of Rick Wakeman’s Dance of a Thousand Lights in support of the Blue Lamp Foundation event.

The orchestra, noted for appearances at Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park – which was cancelled this year due to coronavirus – is joined in the film by internationally acclaimed classical pianist Benjamin Frith and massed choirs, providing the perfect soundtrack to a visual spectacular.

Musical director Dr Richard Jenkinson said:

“This project is an incredible achievement, bringing together as it has hundreds of musicians, drawn from across the UK, all of whom have rehearsed and performed in isolation. The film pays tribute to all who serve in our ambulance, fire and police services, many of whom have pushed themselves to protect and support members of the public, to the point that they are running on adrenaline in this current crisis. “We joined forces with PC David Rathband’s Blue Lamp Foundation because this year is a very special year for them as they celebrate their 10th anniversary. “We’re asking the public to support this project and to join #Team999 through the purchase of merchandise or by donating on JustGiving – all proceeds will go to the foundation so that they can help those injured in the line of duty, be that physical or mental and emotional wellbeing injuries.” Dr Richard Jenkinson

The spectacular Dance of a Thousand Lights event is on 27th September at 8pm.

Members of the public will be invited to join the emergency services by going outside their homes and lighting up the skies by shining their phones and torches during event.

PC David Rathband set up The Blue Lamp Foundation after he was shot and blinded on duty with Northumbria Police in 2010.

Following a battle to overcome his injuries and adapt to his new life, David took his own life at the age of 44 in 2012 at his home in Northumberland. He was laid to rest at Stafford Crematorium.

People can support this project by buying the #Team999 merchandise at www.bpso.org.uk.

Pictures:

BPSO Royal Albert Hall 2019 – Lights:

Richard Jenkinson conducts the BPSO last year when the orchestra filled the Royal Albert Hall with over 7,000 dancing lights as part of the 30th Anniversary Charity Gala Concert.