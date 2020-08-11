Don’t miss out!

Teenagers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to join a summer reading challenging.

The #MissionYTF scheme is organised by Staffordshire County Council’s library service and is aimed at 11 to 14-year-olds.

The initiative sees teenagers choose a book they have read over the summer before taking on one of the following challenges:

  • Re-design a book jacket.
  • Bake a cake or create a piece of art to represent their favourite character from the book.
  • Write a haiku – or poem – about how the book makes them feel.
  • Make a 60 second video to encourage people to read the book they have enjoyed.

Nominations close on 26th August, get yours in now!

Photos of completed challenges can then be posted online, with winners receiving a day pass for two to Alton Towers.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is a really successful scheme that helps get teenagers into books and helps to keep them reading over the summer holidays.

“This year is a bit different because of the coronavirus restrictions, so to make it a bit easier, young people can pick any book they have read and then choose one of the list of tasks.

“It includes regular printed books or anything they have read in a digital format such as e-books, e-audiobooks or e-comics.”

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People will also be able to view all the entries on an online gallery throughout November.

For more details, visit the Staffordshire County Council website.

