A new community history project is asking people in Lichfield and Burntwood to share stories and donate items to create a lasting record of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lockdown Memories hopes to collect and document materials to help retell the story of coronavirus and how it affected the lives of people in Staffordshire.

A sign thanking key workers

Staffordshire Archives and Heritage Service is particularly interested in letters, photographs, drawings, paintings or objects relating to people’s experiences.

The materials will be used in future publications, research projects, exhibitions or websites.

Those interested in the project are being asked to complete a short survey at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/lockdownmemories.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said: