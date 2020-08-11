Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A new community history project is asking people in Lichfield and Burntwood to share stories and donate items to create a lasting record of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lockdown Memories hopes to collect and document materials to help retell the story of coronavirus and how it affected the lives of people in Staffordshire.
Staffordshire Archives and Heritage Service is particularly interested in letters, photographs, drawings, paintings or objects relating to people’s experiences.
The materials will be used in future publications, research projects, exhibitions or websites.
Those interested in the project are being asked to complete a short survey at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/lockdownmemories.
Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“This is a really interesting project that will one day help retell the story of what life was like for people in Staffordshire during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everyone has been affected by the crisis.
“You might have spent lockdown working for the NHS or as a key worker, or socially isolating in your own home, or may even have suffered through illness. Whatever your experience, we would like to hear your story along with any materials relevant to it.
“So whether it’s your letters, photos, videos, paintings, or objects such as protective clothing, please complete the brief survey or get in touch with the team.”Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council